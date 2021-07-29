Gov. Pritzker signs two new laws expanding affordable housing funding and incentives

CHICAGO (WREX) — Governor JB Pritzker signs two new bills into law aimed at improving and preserving affordable housing in Illinois.



Pritzker signed House Bill 2621 and Senate Bill 0265 Thursday morning. The first will create financing programs and tax incentives to create and preserve affordable housing in communities across Illinois. The later will prioritize access to the state’s Low-Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for families with young children and expand access to undocumented residents.



The legislation includes several provisions aimed at reducing the shortage of affordable housing and builds on efforts to support housing stability in areas disproportionally impacted by COVID-19.

For more information on LIHEAP and to determine if you are eligible for utility payment assistance, go to DCEO’s website. HB 2621 is effective immediately and SB 0265 is effective January 1, 2022.