German federal court sides with Lindt in gold bunny battle

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court has ruled that the golden shade of the foil wrap on a popular chocolate Easter bunny enjoys protected status. The Federal Court of Justice delivered its verdict Thursday in a cast involving Lindt & Spruengli’s Gold Bunny and a German company which in 2018 also marketed a chocolate bunny in a gold foil wrap. Switzerland’s Lindt argued that it had a trademark on the color and that Germany’s Heilemann should be prevented from selling its product. A state court in Munich ruled against Lindt last year. But the federal court found Thursday the Swiss company had proven that its bunny’s gold shade had acquired trademark status by reputation.