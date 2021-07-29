Cool and dry summer weather rounds out the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Storms, heat, and high humidity dominated the first half of the week. As we move into the weekend, cooler and drier weather takes over for a while.

Drop in humidity:

The last few days featured dew points in the upper 60's to low 70's. Those levels are within the uncomfortable range, leaving the air feeling very muggy for a while. Drier air moves in by Friday morning, creating a big drop in the humidity.

The humidity drops in a big way this weekend, and stays low into early next week.

We drop into the comfortable to 'spectacular' range for Friday. Saturday sees the humidity rise a little, then we're back into the comfortable range early next week. Eventually, the humidity moves back to the slightly humid range throughout next week, but this is near what we usually feel for much of the summer.

Temperatures change plenty along with the humidity. Friday barely gets back to 80 degrees. Saturday warms slightly over that, then we have widespread upper 70's for Sunday and Monday.

Staying sunny and dry:

As the air dries up, so do our rain chances. There is a slight chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday evening and night. Outside of that, the weather remains dry over the next 10 days.

A few cool summer days lie ahead before we slowly warm late next week.

During the dry and sunny stretch, the weather slowly warms up again. However, the 90s stay well away from us. Temperatures only get back into the middle 80s, which is around average for this time of year.

With our dry summer rolling along, the drought conditions may change again. The last few weeks have seen some change, with spots south of I-88 getting enough rain to keep the drought away. The rest of the Stateline remains under a moderate to severe drought. While the past 2 weeks haven't seen the drought worsen, the drought conditions have not improved either. Another long stretch of dry weather may cause the drought to worsen going into the middle of August.