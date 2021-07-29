Global stocks advance ahead of US economic data

SINGAPORE (AP) — Global stock markets are higher ahead of the release of economic growth data for the U.S. Shares climbed in Paris, Frankfurt and London after gains across the board in Asia. U.S. futures also rose and oil prices were higher. Analysts expect advance data to be released later Thursday to show the U.S. economy grew at about an 8.5% annual pace in the April-June quarter. Investors also are awaiting a quarterly earnings report from Amazon. On Wednesday, U.S. shares rose after the Federal Reserve indicated it would keep its accommodative monetary policies, while signaling that economic recovery was on track.