AP source: Yanks acquire Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the New York Yankees have acquired Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and cash in a trade for prospects. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. The swap came a day before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and was the Yankees’ second major move this week. Earlier in the day, they announced they had gotten All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from Texas. Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. The 31-year-old had been a fixture at Wrigley Field for a decade, and helped the Cubs break their long World Series drought with a championship in 2016.