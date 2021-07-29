AP source: Indians trading 2B Hernandez to White Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells the AP that the Cleveland Indians are finalizing a trade that will send second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams are still working through details. The Indians are getting minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington from the White Sox in return. The 31-year-old Hernandez is in his second year with the Indians, who trail the White Sox by 8 1/2 games.