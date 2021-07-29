Airman killed, 3 others hurt in crash on US Air Force base

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Federal authorities say a civilian contractor working on a U.S. Air Force base in Mississippi was charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday after he drove his vehicle into four airmen walking on a track, killing one of them. The FBI says 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett, of Biloxi, also was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired in the Wednesday accident at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. The airman who died was assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler. No details were given about the three others who were hurt. Military officials say the name of the airman who died won’t be released until 24 hours after relatives are notified.