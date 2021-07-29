$1M settlement after 2 patients drowned in transport van

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A company that builds cages for inmate transport vans will pay $1 million to the family of a woman who drowned in floodwaters while trapped inside a sheriff’s department van outfitted by the company. WBTW-TV reports a court has approved the agreement between American Aluminum Accessories and the family of Nicolette Green. The 43-year-old was one of two women being driven by Horry County deputies to a mental health facility when the van was swept away by floodwaters during 2018’s Hurricane Florence. Both women were locked inside a cage in the back of the van and drowned. The two deputies driving the van were later fired and criminally charged.