When it can be a good idea to co-sign for your young adult

Co-signing for your adult child can be a sound financial strategy that helps them build credit and puts them on a path to financial security. But it also can leave your finances in tatters and strain relationships. In many cases, neither parent nor child understands exactly what the parent is agreeing to do, and that can lead to trouble. Everyone involved should know that the co-signer is legally responsible for the debt and agree on how the account will be handled. Before you do co-sign, be sure you are financially and emotionally able to pay the full amount owed if your child does not.