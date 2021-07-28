Turkey: Homes evacuated as fire rages near town

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Authorities have evacuated homes in southern Turkey as a wildfire fanned by strong winds raged through a forest area near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat. District governor Mustafa Yigit said residents of four neighborhoods were moved out of the fire’s path as firefighters worked to control the blaze that broke out Wednesday. The country’s crisis management agency said at least 30 people were “affected” by the fire but did not provide details. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.