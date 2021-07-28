Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 4:52AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 451 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 3

miles south of Creston, or 4 miles north of Shabbona, moving

southeast at 35 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

DeKalb, Plano, Sandwich, Shabbona, Cortland, Hinckley, Somonauk,

Waterman, Maple Park, Malta, Big Rock, Lee and Little Rock.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.