Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 3:17AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 3:17AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA ILNew
At 317 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Cedarville to Green Island. Movement
was southeast at 35 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Freeport, Mount Carroll, Savanna, Lena, Stockton, Lanark,
Milledgeville, Fairhaven, Hanover, Pearl City, Elizabeth, Shannon,
Cedarville, Davis, Woodbine, Sabula, Chadwick, Dakota, German Valley
and Winslow.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
these storms pass.