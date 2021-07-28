Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 3:17AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 317 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Cedarville to Green Island. Movement

was southeast at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Freeport, Mount Carroll, Savanna, Lena, Stockton, Lanark,

Milledgeville, Fairhaven, Hanover, Pearl City, Elizabeth, Shannon,

Cedarville, Davis, Woodbine, Sabula, Chadwick, Dakota, German Valley

and Winslow.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.