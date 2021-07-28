Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 2:37AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 236 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Scales Mound to near Fulton.

Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with these

storms.

These storms will be near…

Scales Mound around 240 AM CDT.

Apple River and Schapville around 245 AM CDT.

Woodbine around 250 AM CDT.

Warren and Springbrook around 255 AM CDT.

Nora around 300 AM CDT.

Stockton around 305 AM CDT.

Green Island around 310 AM CDT.

Savanna, Lena, Pearl City and Sabula around 315 AM CDT.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms. Minor

flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is

possible. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive

through it.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.