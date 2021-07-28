Significant Weather Advisory until WED 5:30 AM CDT

Significant Weather Advisory until WED 5:30 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
DeKalb County
…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN KENDALL…SOUTHERN
DE KALB AND SOUTHWESTERN KANE COUNTIES UNTIL 530 AM CDT…
At 451 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 3
miles south of Creston, or 4 miles north of Shabbona, moving
southeast at 35 mph.
Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
DeKalb, Plano, Sandwich, Shabbona, Cortland, Hinckley, Somonauk,
Waterman, Maple Park, Malta, Big Rock, Lee and Little Rock.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
