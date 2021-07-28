Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for southern Wisconsin; ‘particularly dangerous situation’ possible

ROCKFORD (WREX) — All of southern Wisconsin is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 am Thursday. The National Weather Service added the mention of a 'particularly dangerous situation'. This is only used when intense severe weather is possible. Wind gusts up to 90 mph are a threat across the Badger State early overnight. For now, northern Illinois is not under a watch, but stay weather aware as the storms approach.



Southern Wisconsin may see the bulk of the severe weather tonight, though the rest of the Stateline isn't out of the woods yet. Severe risks remain low for northern Illinois.

A cluster of thunderstorms, or potentially a derecho situation, brews up in far northwest Wisconsin and races southeast throughout the evening and early overnight. Widespread wind damage is the primary threat. As mentioned, hurricane-force wind gusts are possible. They may top 75 mph, and could reach 90 mph in isolated cases. Isolated tornadoes and large hail are also threats, but the risk of those are a lot lower.



Damaging wind gusts are the main threat, no matter where you are in the Stateline.

The squall line looks to get near the Stateline after 11 pm, though that may be on the early end. We may not get the storms until around 1 am. The track of the storms is still being determined, so either northern Illinois sees strong storms around this time, or the storms skirt around the Stateline.

Rock, Walworth, and Green counties should remain alert through the night. All of the Stateline should have ways to get weather alerts, and make them loud enough to wake you up in the middle of the night. Have your safe spot ready to go, with first aid kits, food and water, sturdy boots, bike helmets, and any necessary medication and paperwork.

After the squall line races by, regular showers and storms may linger for a short while late overnight. Any rain and storm activity is done by sunrise Thursday. The remainder of the week remains quiet and dry, with slowly cooling weather. Look for the 70s with low humidity by the weekend.

Stay with the 13 Weather Authority throughout the night for any severe weather updates.