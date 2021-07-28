Rose-Hulman raises $250 million for scholarships, buildings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Officials of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology say the school has successfully completed its $250 million fundraising campaign. Officials say the funds raised will increase the number of student scholarships, brought new workspaces and classrooms to the campus and solidified the Terre Haute school’s standing in undergraduate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education. Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons says The Mission Driven Campaign has transformed the school and prepared it to better meet the challenges of being a top STEM college. Founded in 1874, Rose-Human has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students.