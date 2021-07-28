Rockford FIRE track athletes heading to Junior Olympics

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford FIRE track and field team will send ten athletes to the Junior Olympics in Houston for a national competition starting this weekend. This is the 55th edition of the AAU Junior Olympics and this is the largest national multi-sport event for youth in the United States.

At this year's Tokyo Olympic Games, several track athletes have competed in this Junior Olympic meet in the past. The athletes from Rockford got in one final practice Wednesday at Rockford Lutheran High School before they head off for Texas.

"I'm kind of nervous because I know there's going to be a lot of people there in a big stadium," said Supreme Muhammad, who will run the 200M dash at nationals. "So I'm just nervous. I'm excited just to run there because it's a big accomplishment."

These athletes are as ready as they're going to be physically, so now the job is to keep a strong mind at a stage of this magnitude.

"This year has just been focusing on the mindset with the whole COVID thing," said Michelle Gasmund, who qualified for 4 events. "So it's been more mental than physical. I'm in physical shape to do it. It's just the mentality."

Rockford F.I.R.E Track and Field athletes that are participating in the AAU Junior Olympic Games:

· Mikah Reynolds - 100m, 200m, 400m

· Gabriella Xayasouk - 100m hurdles, triple jump

· Michelle Gasmund - 400m, 1500m, 3000m, high jump

· Gianne Casis - 400m, 800m

· CJ Foat - 400m

· Neon Willliams - 400m, 800m

· Brandon Wiggan - 800m 1500m

· Jayden Day - 1500m

· Angel Garcia - shot put

· Supreme Muhammad - 200m