Police: 6 now confirmed dead in plane crash near Lake Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Six deaths have been confirmed in the crash of a twin-engine jet near a golf course in the Lake Tahoe area. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says all those aboard the plane died when it crashed Monday in a heavily wooded area in Truckee. Authorities initially said three people died. The identities of the victims weren’t released pending DNA identification. The FAA says the twin-engine aircraft went down as the pilot was trying to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that two of its investigators were on scene investigating the crash. It says the flight originated from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.