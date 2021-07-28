Moroccan arrested in Greece on suspicion of being IS member

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A 28-year-old Moroccan man has appeared in a court in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki for a preliminary hearing after being arrested on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State group. The man, who was not identified publicly, was detained by anti-terrorism police in Thessaloniki on Tuesday on an international arrest warrant issued by Morocco, which is seeking his extradition. According to a court official, the international arrest warrant was issued in 2017, and alleges the man was a member of IS since 2014. Appearing in court Wednesday, the suspect said he did not want to be extradited to Morocco. The court ordered him to stay in custody pending an extradition hearing.