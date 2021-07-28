Crispy chicken and open dining rooms; McDonald’s sales soar

McDonald’s posted better-than-expected sales in the second quarter as dining rooms reopened and new products like the Crispy Chicken Sandwich drew customers. The Chicago-based fast food giant said revenue jumped 57% to nearly $5.9 billion in the April-June period. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $5.6 billion. McDonald’s said its global same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, rose 40.5% from the same period a year ago, when lockdowns shuttered stores and sales plunged.