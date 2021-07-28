Luminaire Financial Group celebrates new name with ribbon cutting ceremony

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A Stateline business celebrates its new name.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at Olson Swedish Heritage Park Tuesday for Luminaire Financial Group. It was previously named after Private Wealth Advisor Joan Kelley. Kelley said the name was changed after she added new partners to her practice, adding that her group has bright ideas.

"It made sense that we reflect our core values and what our team offers to our clients in helping manage their financial figures," said Kelley.

Luminaire has different services, including financial planners, wealth managers and client service experts to help others with their finances. Luminaire Financial Group is located 7160 Argus Dr., Suite 102 in Rockford.