Leftist political novice to be sworn in as Peru’s president

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A leftist political novice who has promised to be a champion of his country’s poor is set to be sworn in as Peru’s president. Rural teacher Pedro Castillo has never held office before. He will assume office Wednesday, less than two weeks after he was declared the winner of the June 6 runoff election. He will succeed President Francisco Sagasti, whom Congress appointed in November to lead the South American nation after weeks of political turmoil. Castillo will face a deeply divided Congress that will make it extremely challenging for him to fulfill his ill-defined campaign promises.