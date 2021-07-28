Keith Creek Clean-Up seeks volunteers to help the environment

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Region 1 Planning Council is looking for volunteers for their Keith Creek Clean-Up event on Saturday.

The event will focus on picking up trash surrounding Keith Creek.

They are also seeking feedback from the public to identify the problems the community is facing. They hope to educate residents on potential strategies for these concerns.

The group is looking to get community involvement to create awareness on their Keith Creek Corridor Study.

The Region 1 Planning Council Sustainability & Resiliency Coordinator, Shelby Best explains how the event helps the community in more ways than one.

"There is typically a lot of trash and what not that collects, unfortunately, in the Keith Creek area, which contributes to pollution in the area. And so we thought it would be a great opportunity to solicit additional community engagement as well as discuss the plan that we're working on," says Best.

The council says this project will address the relationship between land use, the environment, and transportation, with an emphasis on flooding infrastructure, social equity, and economic development improvements.

The event takes place Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Those looking to volunteer should meet at the Valli Produce on East State Street.