IOC sponsors facing heat over Beijing Olympics, human rights

TOKYO (AP) — International Olympic Committee sponsors are coming under pressure for their ties to next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics. They open in just over six months on Feb. 4, 2022. Questions around Beijing surfaced after five of the IOC’s top American-based sponsors were grilled in a U.S. Congressional hearing looking into alleged genocide in China’s western region of Xinjiang. The IOC defends itself by saying its only responsibility is to organize the Olympics. It says the IOC must remain neutral on political issues.