How the CDC’s new mask guidance is altering requirements at certain local establishments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After months of loosened restrictions, the CDC changed its recommendation for masking in certain indoor spaces. This week the organization recommended people wear face coverings in public indoor settings where COVID-19 transmission is deemed high or substantial. Winnebago and Boone counties are both considered "substantial", while Carroll county is listed as "high" on the CDC website.

Illinois health officials announced the state would align with the CDC's new guidance.

"You should be wearing a mask if you are in an enclosed environment or you are bunched up with a lot of other people even if you are vaccinated," says Governor JB Pritzker. "It is the smartest thing to do."

At the City of Rockford this mean masks will be required in city facilities, like Rockford City Hall, for everyone regardless of their vaccination status. This goes into effect August 2nd.

"We absolutely have to take this seriously, this delta variant is far more contagious and far more deadly than what we've previously experienced," says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. "The number one thing that we have now that we did not have most of 2020 is vaccinations."

The guidance also recommends K-12 schools require masks for all teachers, students, staff and visitors. 13 News reached out to a number of surrounding school districts. All of them say they are still deciding exactly what their guidelines will be for the 2021 school year.

"I was waiting for the state to release theirs," says Amboy Superintendent Joshua Nichols. "They did release it Monday night, so I thought I was safe. They have the new CDC guidance last night. That's just how it goes, you have to be willing to roll with what's coming at you."

But for some organizations, like the Discovery Center, this announcement doesn't change a thing. The children's museum has consistently held a mask mandate.

"So many of our visitors are under age 12 and there's not a vaccine available yet for those kiddos," says Discovery Center Marketing Director Ann Marie Walker. "Their health and safety is our top priority. So we have a mask mandate in place for anyone age five and older."

The Discovery Center is also still maintaining capacity limits and asking people to make reservations before they show up. They can do so online or over the phone.