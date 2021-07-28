Gunmen wound Chinese in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police and a rescue worker say gunmen opened fire on a car carrying two Chinese factory workers in the southern port city of Karachi, wounding one of them. The motive behind Wednesday’s attack was unclear, and police say they were still investigating. Rescue worker Ahmad Shah said both foreigners were Chinese and one of them was wounded. Karachi is the capital of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, home to several Chinese-funded construction projects. The incident comes weeks after a bus carrying Pakistani and Chinese workers fell into a ravine in northwest Pakistan, killing nine Chinese and four Pakistanis in an alleged terror attack.