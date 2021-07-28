G-K’s Krueger leaves family vacation, helps team win volleyball summer league title

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Genoa-Kingston's Sydney Krueger wasn't going to miss the final day of summer league volleyball. Even if it meant driving three hours from her family vacation in Oostburg, Wis., where they're staying at the famous Crayola House. She arrived just in time to help the Lady Cogs win their semifinal match and later the championship match in the VC United Summer League playoffs. Genoa-Kingston defeated Woodstock North, 2-1, in the championship match.

"I could not miss this for anything," Krueger said. "I'm glad to be here and I knew it would turn out this way. We've been doing great so far."

The Lady Cogs will take some momentum into the regular season this fall. High school teams are coming off of playing in the spring this past school year due to COVID-19, so the players have had a quick turnaround into summer league and then the regular season next month. Genoa-Kingston's commitment has been there all summer, something the team points to for its summer league success.

"This is my last year," Krueger explains. "I really wanted that final experience of summer league. I know it's cheesy and summer league is a small thing but it means a lot to me to be with my team and all that. I've grown to love my team and we're doing great this year. It's been a nice experience to end off at and I couldn't ask for anything better."

Color Krueger excited, as she drives the 3 hours north to finish off her family vacation, with tales of a summer league championship to share with her family.