Five arrested, more than 40 guns and drugs recovered in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Multiple days of search warrants led to the arrest of five Rockford residents.

Rockford police say they've received several complaints regarding drug dealing in the area of the 1300 and 2900 blocks of 19th St.

After an investigation, police were able to obtain search warrants for a home at 1312 19th St. and 2906 19th St.

In the past few days, officers have recovered cocaine, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, a large amount of cannabis,

various cannabis products, a large amount of money, ammunition and 43 firearms to include handguns and long guns, according to police.

The following people were all taken into custody and charged:

Keith Anthony Sr., 57

Keith Anthony Jr., 25

Javien Anthony, 30

Mary Borgman, 29

Curtis Davis, 38

All five people face multiple charges and police say more charges are possible in the future.