Fed notes improving economy, a step toward easing support

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that the economy is strengthening and making progress toward its employment and inflation goals, a small step closer to dialing back its ultra-low-interest rate policies. The statement the Fed issued after its latest policy meeting also said that ongoing vaccinations were helping the economy, but dropped a sentence that said those vaccinations have reduced the spread of COVID-19. That was the only reference to the delta variant that has caused a spike in COVID cases in several hotspots in the United States and many countries around the world.