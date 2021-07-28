Skip to Content

Covert joins all those Hall of Famers he made look good

New
1:45 am Illinois News

Jimbo Covert made the people he played alongside look good, and after a nearly two-decades-long wait, the tough Chicago Bears left tackle will join them in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Covert, the No. 6 overall draft pick in 1983, anchored an offensive line that swept the Bears to a Super Bowl championship and six division titles in seven years. Yet his eligibility for the Hall, beginning in the mid-’90s, came and went. “You just kind of waited,” he said recently. “Then you got to the point where you go, ‘I don’t want to think about it.’”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content