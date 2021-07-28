Covert joins all those Hall of Famers he made look good

Jimbo Covert made the people he played alongside look good, and after a nearly two-decades-long wait, the tough Chicago Bears left tackle will join them in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Covert, the No. 6 overall draft pick in 1983, anchored an offensive line that swept the Bears to a Super Bowl championship and six division titles in seven years. Yet his eligibility for the Hall, beginning in the mid-’90s, came and went. “You just kind of waited,” he said recently. “Then you got to the point where you go, ‘I don’t want to think about it.’”