China’s ties to Taliban warm ahead of US leaving Afghanistan

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has met with a delegation of high-level Taliban officials as their ties warm ahead of the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan. A photo posted on the ministry’s website showed Wang Yi posing with senior Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and his delegation then sitting down to talks. The highly conspicuous show of friendliness had the appearance of a diplomatic mission at a time when the Taliban are craving legitimacy. Wang said the hasty withdrawal of the U.S. and NATO reveals the failure of America’s policies and offers the Afghan people an important opportunity to stabilize and develop their own country. China and Afghanistan share a narrow border and China is concerned about a possible spillover of Islamic militancy.