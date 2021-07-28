Stocks edge lower as investors review earnings, await Fed

Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports and wait for a policy update from the Federal Reserve. Wall Street will be looking closely at the central bank’s latest statement to get a better sense of when it might start easing up on its support for the economy. The latest company earnings have been broadly solid, though reactions from investors have been mixed. Pfizer and Boeing rose after reporting strong financial results. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.26%.