Expansion Kraken land Grubauer; Lightning breakup continues

The NHL expansion Seattle Kraken used their significant space under the salary cap to make the biggest splash to start free agency by signing goalie Philipp Grubauer. The addition shores up the Kraken’s goaltending depth and comes two weeks after they were cautious in not taking on hefty salaries in the expansion draft. Grubauer’s departure leaves a hole in net for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche. In Tampa Bay, the much anticipated breakup of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning continued with forward Blake Coleman signing with Calgary and defenseman David Savard in Montreal. The New Jersey Devils signed defenseman Dougie Hamilton to the biggest free agent deal of the day.