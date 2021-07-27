White House lauds end to Aon-Willis deal in antitrust push

The White house is applauding the termination of a proposed $30 billion tie-up between Aon and Willis Towers Watson that would have created the largest insurance broker in the world. The Justice Department sued to block the deal, saying that it could eliminate competition, and raise prices. And this month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order targeting what he labeled anticompetitive practices in tech, health care and other parts of the economy. On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the challenge to the massive deal was what Biden was talking about when he called for more robust enforcement of the antitrust laws.