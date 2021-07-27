Wednesday brings the hottest weather of the week, plus a chance for storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The heat and humidity line up Wednesday to make the afternoon feel like the triple digits. On top of the heat, strong to severe storms remain possible during the evening and overnight hours.

Hottest of the week:

While Monday rose to 94 degrees, Wednesday may get close plus add high humidity to the mix. As a result, heat index values hit the 100s for much of the Stateline throughout Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday's highs hit the low 90s again after a one day break on Tuesday. With uncomfortable levels of humidity, look for the heat index to hit the 90s by the middle of the morning, then jump quickly in to the 100s by noon. The heat index stays near or in the 100s throughout the afternoon.



Heat Advisories go into effect for northwest Illinois to highlight the hazardous heat Wednesday afternoon. Most spots hit the triple digits with the heat index.

This creates a hazardous combination as times, so take it easy, drink lots of water, and take some breaks in a cool space. Heat Advisories go into effect at noon Wednesday for Stephenson County and areas westward from there. Spots like Freeport could see the heat index hit 105 degrees at times throughout the afternoon.

The heat and humidity linger a little into Thursday. While temperatures cool to the upper 80s, we'll still have the high humidity to contend with until the evening. Cooler weather with low humidity settles in late in the week.

Strong storms:

Thunderstorms fire up Wednesday evening in Wisconsin, and may race into the Stateline later in the night. While severe weather is most likely in central to southeast Wisconsin, the Stateline could be glanced by strong to severe storms.

Storms likely won't hit the Stateline until after sunset. The main round of activity likely won't hit until after midnight. Even though they come through overnight, there will still be plenty of heat and moisture left over from the daytime to keep strong storms going.





While most of the severe weather moves through central Wisconsin, strong to severe storms may clip the Stateline late Wednesday night.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats, though flooding rainfall and brief tornadoes can't be ruled out. Have a way to get severe weather alerts, and make sure they are loud enough to wake you up in the middle of the night if necessary.

If the storms sweep in Wednesday night, they should by gone by sunrise Thursday. Additional showers and storms are possible as a cold front moves through, but those likely won't reach severe limits, if they get a chance to fire up.

Cool end:

Once we get to the end of the week, much more comfortable conditions take over. Highs slip down into the low 80s for Friday and the weekend. Monday may bring a day in the upper 70s across the Stateline. We only warm back into the middle 80s at the warmest throughout next week.

Most days over this cool stretch feature low humidity, so the weather feels comfortable on top of the cooler conditions. We also see a lot of sunshine and dry weather over this span. That said, there is a slight chance for scattered showers and storms on Saturday.