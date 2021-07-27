Guilty verdict in first trial under Hong Kong security law

HONG KONG (AP) — The first person to be tried under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law has been found guilty of secessionism and terrorism. The Hong Kong High Court handed down the verdict in the case of Tong Ying-kit, 24, on Tuesday afternoon. Tong is accused of driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers while carrying a flag bearing the protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” on July 1 last year, a day after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on Hong Kong following months of anti-government protests in 2019. The verdict was closely watched for indications as to how similar cases will be dealt with in future.