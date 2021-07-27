Tokyo reports record virus cases days after Olympics begin

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s capital, Tokyo, has reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections days after the Olympics began. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged people to avoid non-essential outings, but said there is no need to consider a suspension of the Games. Tokyo reported 2,848 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding its earlier record of about 2,500 daily cases in January. It brings Tokyo’s total to more than 200,000 since the pandemic began last year. Tokyo is under its fourth state of emergency, which is to continue through the Olympics. Experts have warned that the more contagious delta variant could cause a surge during the Olympics, which started Friday.