Skip to Content

GOP’s Jake Ellzey wins US House seat over Trump-backed rival

10:08 pm National news from the Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Voters in Texas have dealt former President Donald Trump a defeat within the GOP. Republican Jake Ellzey on Tuesday won a special election for a U.S. House seat over a rival backed by the twice-impeached former president. The upset victory over Republican Susan Wright is likely to be celebrated as a sign of hope by Trump antagonists who have warned against his continued hold on the GOP. Ellzey is a Republican state legislator who did not try distancing himself from Trump but sought to overcome the lack of his endorsement through aggressive fundraising and other prominent supporters.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content