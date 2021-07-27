Stephenson County fair now underway

FREEPORT (WREX) — Another county fair in the Stateline has officially begun.

The Stephenson County Fair began on Tuesday!

The fair was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Stephenson County Fair Association says this year's will include more than 20 carnival rides as well as livestock shows. The SCFA says there will also be lots of other on-grounds entertainment, including a daily lumberjack show.

The fair runs through Saturday, July 31.

The Ogle County fair begins Wednesday, July 28.