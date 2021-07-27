RVC athletics moving up to D2 junior college level

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a decade of dominance across several sports at the NJCAA DIII level, Rock Valley College is ready for a new challenge. The RVC Board of Trustees approved a move up to the NJCAA DII level for the Golden Eagles, meaning they'll be allowed to offer scholarships while playing tougher competition. The Board also approved reinstating golf as a sport. Golf was eliminated in 2016 during Illinois' budget struggles.

Rock Valley has won 23 national championships since 1996, with the majority coming in the past ten years. The softball team alone has won 7 straight national titles at the NJCAA DIII level. The NJCAA still has to approve the move up a level, but that seems to be a formality at this point.