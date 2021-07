ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another Beef-A-Roo location could soon be coming, but we'll have to wait a little longer to know for sure.

Rockford City Council met Monday night to vote on a special use permit to allow the addition of a new Beef-A-Roo in the 1600 block of North Alpine Road.



However, council delayed the vote.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for August 9.