Report: Biden expected to announce COVID-19 vaccine requirement for federal employees Thursday

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Biden appears poised to announce a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for federal workers on Thursday.

The president said on Tuesday that such a policy was "“under consideration."

According to CNN, people who refuse the vaccination will have to submit to regular testing and other mitigation efforts.

President Biden's comments earlier Tuesday came one day after the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require its healthcare workers receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The Justice Department said individuals must be informed of their "option to accept or refuse administration" of an emergency use vaccine like the coronavirus shot.

But it said that doesn't prohibit employers from mandating vaccinations as a condition of employment. Employment lawyers say workers can seek medical or religious exemptions.