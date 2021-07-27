Koreas talk again in dormant channels, agree to improve ties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea exchanged messages in communication channels that have been dormant for more than a year and agreed to improve ties. That still leaves any resumption of stalled negotiations to rid the North of its nuclear weapons a long way off. Seoul officials said that liaison officials from the Koreas had several phone conversations Tuesday including one on a military hotline and agreed to resume speaking regularly. The rivals use the channels to lay out their positions on issues and even propose broader dialogue. The links are also critical to preventing any accidental clashes along their disputed sea boundary.