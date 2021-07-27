Illinois health officials align with new CDC masking recommendations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Health officials in the state of Illinois are adopting the updated CDC's masking recommendations.

It’s clear that the nation is at a critical moment in this COVID crisis, and I applaud @CDCgov for taking a hard look at where we are and where the data shows we could go, and acting accordingly.



Illinois will follow this guidance, as we always have. https://t.co/TllJg8d98M — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 27, 2021

The CDC recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor setting in areas with substantial and high transmission. CDC is also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Data shows the Delta variant is much more contagious, according to CDC data. The Delta variant spreads more than twice as easily from one person to another compared to other strains.

According to CDC, the Delta variant is causing some vaccine breakthrough infections, but even so, most breakthrough infections are mild, and the vaccines are preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death, says the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Areas of substantial transmission are considered by CDC to be those with 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period. Areas of high transmission are considered to be those with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period.

According to the CDC's Data Tracker, multiple counties in our area fall under the "substantial" or "high" risk of transmission category.

Here's a look at the counties in our area, according to CDC:

Boone: Substantial

Carroll: High

DeKalb: Moderate

Jo Daviess: Moderate

Lee: Moderate

Ogle: Moderate

Stephenson: Moderate

Whiteside: Moderate

Winnebago: Substantial

13 WREX reached out to the Winnebago County Health Department to see if that means vaccinated people in the county should be wearing their masks indoors again. Here's the statement the health department provided: