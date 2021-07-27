Illinois EPA issues health advisory for Perfluorononanoic Acid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim announced the issuance of a health advisory for Perfluorononanoic Acid (PFNA) in accordance with Illinois groundwater regulations.

Health advisories are issued when there is detection of a chemical substance(s) harmful to human health for which no numeric groundwater standard(s) exists, and resampling confirms the presence in a community water supply well (35 Ill. Adm. Code 620.605).

On January 28, 2021, Illinois EPA issued health advisories for four chemicals included in the family of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often referred to as “forever chemicals” because of their persistence over time in surface water and groundwater.

On April 15, 2021, a health advisory was issued for a fifth chemical in the PFAS family and one of the initial health advisories was also updated. As with the previous health advisories, PFNA is a compound in the PFAS family of chemicals.

Each health advisory contains a general description of the chemical, information on carcinogenicity and potential adverse health effects, and a guidance level. The below chart provides the heath advisory guidance levels for the each of the chemicals identified to date beginning with today’s new advisory.

Chemical Abstract Services Registry Number (CASRN) Substance Name Substance Acronym HA Guidance Level in milligrams per liter (mg/L) HA Guidance Level in nanograms per liter (ng/L) Date HA Issued/ *Revised 375-95-1 Perfluorononanoic Acid PFNA .000021 21 7/27/21 1763-23-1 Perfluorooctanesulfonic Acid PFOS 0.000014 14 4/15/21 375-73-5 Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid PFBS *0.0021 *2,100 *4/15/21 335-67-1 Perfluorooctanoic Acid PFOA 0.000002 2 1/28/21 355-46-4 Perfluorohexanesulfonic Acid PFHxS 0.00014 140 1/28/21 307-24-4 Perfluorohexanoic Acid PFHxA 0.56 560,000 1/28/21 *Updated health advisory guidance level

The guidance level contained in each of the health advisories is not an enforceable groundwater or drinking water standard.

However, the Illinois EPA will use the health advisory guidance levels and data gathered from the statewide drinking water investigation in the development of enforceable drinking water standards for PFAS known as Maximum Contaminant Levels.

The statewide PFAS investigation, which began in September 2020, is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021. The Illinois EPA is sampling drinking water at every community water supply in Illinois.

If PFAS chemicals are confirmed at concentrations above laboratory minimum reporting levels, the Illinois EPA works directly with those community water supplies to ensure residents are informed and to determine next steps for reducing exposure. To date, Illinois EPA has collected samples from 1,243 community water supplies in Illinois, including in the Stateline.

Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson and Ogle counties all had at least one well test greater or equal to the guidance level.

An additional 201 systems will be sampled as the investigation continues. A complete listing of sample results to date is available on the interactive map established by Illinois EPA at: https://illinois-epa.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d304b513b53941c4bc1be2c2730e75cf.