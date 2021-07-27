Detroit-area water leader quitting weeks after floods

DETROIT (AP) — The head of a regional water agency in southeastern Michigan says she’s resigning, weeks after thousands of homes were spoiled by sewage backups during a tremendous storm. Sue McCormick didn’t cite the June 25-26 flooding as the reason for her departure, though the controversy has tarnished the Great Lakes Water Authority. She said she had been contemplating retirement. Power disruptions at pump stations have been blamed for the backup of water and sewage in basements in Detroit and many suburbs. A storm that dropped more than 6 inches of rain in a short period in late June.