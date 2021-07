CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WREX) — A Chicago woman found dead in the parking lot at a train station in Crystal Lake was shot to death.

That's according to the McHenry County Coroner's office.

The coroner's office says 26-year-old Ayanna Bennett, of Chicago, was shot in the head. Bennett died from the shooting, according to the coroner.

No arrests have been made at this time.