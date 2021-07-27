Cease expected to start for the White Sox against Royals

Chicago White Sox (59-41, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-55, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-6, 4.21 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (7-9, 5.84 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +129, White Sox -147; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Royals Tuesday.

The Royals are 26-24 on their home turf. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Nicky Lopez leads the team with a mark of .280.

The White Sox are 24-24 on the road. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .335 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .392.

The Royals won the last meeting 4-3. Mike Minor recorded his eighth victory and Jorge Soler went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Kansas City. Dallas Keuchel registered his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 62 RBIs and is batting .279.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 37 extra base hits and is batting .250.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

White Sox: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.