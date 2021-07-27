Blinken’s India visit puts human rights, China on table

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is en route to India for talks with the country’s prime minister and senior officials. Blinken is expected to arrive Tuesday evening. He’s expected to discuss strengthening Indo-Pacific engagement, seen as a counter to China. Washington has long viewed India as a key partner in efforts to blunt increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region. He’ll also bring up New Delhi’s recent human rights record. Opponents of India’s ruling Hindu nationalist party have accused it of squashing dissent and discriminating against Muslims and other minorities.