A’s get lefty reliever Chafin from Cubs for 2 minor leaguers

CHICAGO (AP) — The Oakland Athletics fortified their bullpen by acquiring left-hander Andrew Chafin from the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers. Chafin was 0-2 with a 2.06 ERA in 43 relief appearances covering 39 1/3 innings for the Cubs this season. The deal was announced following their 6-5 win over Cincinnati and could signal more moves to come from Chicago. The Cubs received outfielder Greg Deichmann and right-hander Daniel Palencia. Oakland is in second place in the AL West and holds the league’s second wild-card spot. The disappointing Cubs are fourth in the NL Central at 50-51 and could be a busy seller before Friday’s trade deadline.